Ontario Expected to Open COVID-19 Vaccinations for all Adults in May

TORONTO — Ontario will send half its available COVID-19 vaccines to hot spots in the first two weeks of May to help fight the virus in those hard-hit regions.

That will be an increase from the current 25 per cent allocation for hot spots and follows a recommendation from the province's science advisers to allocate shots based on transmission rate rather than age group.

The government says it will return to a per capita distribution for vaccines across the province on the week of May 17.

Officials say Ontario will also lower the age eligibility for mass vaccination clinics to 55 and older starting tomorrow.

Ontario expects to lower age eligibility for the vaccine throughout May, with access to for aged 18 and older forecast to start on the week of May 24.

The government also says it will allow those with high-risk health conditions to get vaccinated at mass sites starting on Monday.

— The Canadian Press.