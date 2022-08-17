Ontario extending $10/day child-care opt-in deadline to get more operators to apply

Ontario is extending the deadline for child-care operators to apply for the $10-a-day program and standardizing the process in an attempt to get more providers to sign up.

The Canadian Press has obtained a letter sent today to municipalities informing them that the deadline is being extended from Sept. 1 to Nov. 1, to allow operators more time to make decisions and ensure more parents can see savings.

Many child-care operators, particularly for-profit ones, have said they want to sign up in order to issue rebates to parents, but are hesitant about the implications to their business, and have expressed concern that each municipality has a different process.

Ontario is now telling municipalities that they have to share an example of a standard agreement with all licensed operators in their region by Aug. 29.

A senior government source says operators who have already opted out will be able to rethink their decision in light of the changes and opt in, if they choose.

The province also says in the letter that municipalities and operators have to execute an agreement within 30 calendar days of an application, down from 60, and then have to provide parents with rebates within 20 calendar days of the child-care centre receiving the funding.