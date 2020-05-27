Ontario Extends COVID-19 Emergency Orders

The Ontario government is extending its COVID-19 emergency orders until June 9.

In a release issued this morning, the order includes the closure of all outdoor playgrounds, play structures public swimming pools, along with bars and restaurants except for takeout and delivery.

The order under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, also includes restrictions on social gatherings of more than five people.

"We are extending these emergency orders to protect the health and safety of all individuals and families as we begin to gradually and safely reopen our province," Premier Doug Ford said in a release. "To build on the progress we have made to contain COVID-19, people should continue to follow these simple public health guidelines, practise physical distancing, wear a mask when it is a challenge to physical distance, and wash their hands regularly. If you think you have COVID-19 or may have been exposed to the virus, go to an assessment centre and get tested."

The orders were last extended on May 19 and were set to expire May 29.

Ontario has been in a state of emergency since March 17, and it was last extended until June 2.

