Ontario extends free rapid tests at pharmacies and grocery stores

The province is extending its program offering free COVID-19 rapid test kits at grocery stores and pharmacies.

The program had been slated to last for at least eight weeks when it began in February.

Now, Health Minister Christine Elliott's office says it will run until at least July 31.

The commitment comes as opposition politicians call on the Progressive Conservative government to expand access to P-C-R tests for the virus.

Critics have been calling for Ontario to reinstate broad access to the gold-standard tests, which have been restricted to certain high-risk groups since December when the Omicron variant overwhelmed resources.

Those calls ramped up Wednesday, but Elliott's office says the P-C-R testing "continues to be readily available for those living and working in the highest-risk settings.''

Spokeswoman Alexandra Hilkene says the province is complementing limited P-C-R test access with a "robust rapid testing strategy.''