Ontario families can book COVID-19 vaccine appointments for kids starting tomorrow

Children in Ontario between the ages of five and 11 will be eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine appointments as of Tuesday.

Appointments will open up on the provincial vaccine portal around 8 a.m., officials said.

Parents can also phone the call centre, book through their local public health units, go to a pharmacy or see their primary care providers.

Children must be turning five years old by the end of the year to be eligible.

“The approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children aged five to 11 is exciting news for families and represents a bright light at the end of the tunnel,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a statement.

“Offering the protection of the vaccine to children aged five to 11 is a significant milestone in Ontario’s fight against COVID-19 in advance of the holiday season. We continue to encourage all Ontarians to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated to protect themselves, their families and their communities.”

The province said they expect to offer appointments as early as Nov. 25.

Ontario is expected to receive 1,076,000 doses of the paediatric Pfizer vaccine from the federal government. The province will then distribute the doses to public health units, pharmacies and primary care settings.

The paediatric dose of the Pfizer vaccine was approved by Health Canada late last week.