Ontario, federal government reach agreement in principle on health care

Ontario and the federal government say they've reached a deal in principle on health care.

The province says Health Minister Sylvia Jones wrote to her federal counterpart Jean-Yves Duclos on Wednesday agreeing to the deal.

Ontario says the agreement in principle allows them to begin further discussions on how the health-care money will be spent.

It says the priority areas for the increased funding are mental health, primary care, data sharing and increasing the number of health-care workers.

Canada's premiers agreed earlier this month to accept Ottawa's offer of more than $46 billion to augment the Canada Health Transfer.

The federal government is working out separate bilateral deals with the provinces and territories to address needs specific to each jurisdiction.

