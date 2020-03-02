Ontario Fire Marshal Investigating a Fire at Wineology in Tecumseh

An investigation is now underway after an early morning fire at Wineology in Tecumseh.

Tecumseh Fire Rescue Service received a call around 5:30am about a fire in the Green Valley Plaza, at the back of Wineology on Tecumseh Road East.

It took crews around an hour to bring the fire under control.

No injuries are reported.

Tecumseh Fire Chief Wade Bondy, puts the damage estimate at $50,000.

Bondy adds that no one should read into the fact that there was a fire at Wineology on Wyandotte Street just 11 days ago.

The Ontario Fire Marshal will be attending the scene to take part in the investigation.

On February 20, a fire destroyed the Wineology location on Wyandotte Street in Windsor.

The cause of that fire was listed as accidental, with damage set at $700,000.

The owner of Wineology, Jean-Claude Boulos is not speaking to the media at this time, but a family friend told AM800's Teresinha Medeiros that Boulos is “distraught”.

With files from Rusty Thomson and Teresinha Medeiros