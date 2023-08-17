Ontario Fire Marshal to investigate fatal Pillette Road fire

A fire in Windsor has turned fatal.

Windsor Fire & Rescue Service's Chief Fire Prevention Officer Mike Coste says crews were called to an apartment complex located at 249 Pillette just after 8 a.m. Thursday.

"Upon arrival crews found a working fire on the third floor. It was extinguished. In the process of their search we had a fatality in the unit. It's under investigation at this time. Ontario Fire Marshal with our investigator from Windsor Fire Rescue and Windsor police will be conducting a full investigation."

He says the cause of death has not been determined yet.

"There will be an autopsy done probably later today or tomorrow, but that's to be conducted by the Ontario Fire Marshal's office."

He says everyone else in the apartment complex made it out okay.

"There are no more injuries to report, no injuries to firefighters at this time. I know there there is significant water damage throughout the whole building at this time. So the power would be shut off. I don't know if they're letting people back in at this time."

The three floor apartment building has 22 units inside.

-With files from AM800's Rob Hindi