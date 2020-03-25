Ontario Fiscal Update Expected Wednesday Afternoon

Ontarians can expect a fiscal update Wednesday afternoon as steps are made to continue dealing with COVID-19.

Finance Minister Rod Phillips says the update will focus on supporting the province's health-care and is being delivered in place of the province's now delayed annual budget, which may not be released until November.

Phillips says the update will include a “significant focus” on providing supports to the health-care sector, as well as supports for businesses and the economy overall.

“It's also going to make clear to Ontarians we've got the money to support our health-care system, we're going to be supporting jobs and people as well and that their government has a plan,” he said.

Premier Doug Ford has promised it's just the first step of provincial support during the pandemic.

The legislature will meet for a short debate of the bill which is expected to pass.

It's also expected that the session at Queen's Park will be adjourned until April 14 because of the pandemic.

