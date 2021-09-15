Ontario Football Conference announces vaccine policy

Going forward, members of the St. Clair Fratmen of the Canadian Junior Football league, will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Fratmen play in the Ontario Football Conference, which announced on Tuesday, September 14 that its executive and all six member organizations voted unanimously in favour of implementing a vaccine policy.

All players, coaches, trainers, support staff and other team personnel that have contact with the group must have received their first shot by September 22.

Then by October 20, those individuals will have to have received their second dose of the vaccine.