Ontario Government to Reveal 2021 Budget Today

Ontario will deliver its 2021-22 budget today, its second spending package during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Doug Ford says the budget will focus on economic recovery and fighting the pandemic.

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy says the package will contain measures to bolster Ontario's vaccine rollout.

He says it will also not raise taxes or cut any provincial services.

Ontario delivered its last spending package in November after delaying its planned March 2020 release because of the pandemic.

That document had record spending of $187 billion, and a record deficit of $38.5 billion.