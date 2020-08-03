Ontario Greenhouse Growers Receive $58.6M in Support for Temporary Foreign Workers

The Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers is applauding a $58.6-million investment to support temporary foreign workers.

In a news release, the OGVG thanked the Canadian government for its promise to provide additional support and protection for workers.

General Manager Joe Sbrocchi says, "these measures will further help our members ensure the safety of workers on farm as well as assisting in further improvements to living quarters needed due to COVID-19."

But Justice for Migrant Workers Chris Rampsaroop says the government is throwing money at a broken system.

"The federal government does nothing to address the power imbalance in the temporary foreign worker program," he says.

According to the release, the funding will grant access to more resources to ensure farm workers are healthy are safely housed.

If there continues to be issues with housing, Rampsaroop says workers have gained little from the additional funding.

"They're still tied to one employer and they're in constant threat of being sent home through repatriation. So the structure of the program, the power imbalance remains," says Rampsaroop.

He says the government should be focused on workers' rights before funding an organization he feels rules temporary foreign workers through fear.

"The structure of the program is the reason these workers are vulnerable within our society and that's what we need to get through to both levels of the government," he added.

The additional funding would also support workers through direct outreach, enhancing living conditions, increased PPE supply and other health and safety measures to prevent and respond to COVID-19.

Officials from provinces, territories, employers, workers and foreign partner countries will work on a proposal on national accommodations requirement in the coming months.