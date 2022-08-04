Ontario health care system continues to struggle

Ontario continues to face issues regarding the health care system.

Shortages of staff and nurses and emergency room closures continue to rock the province.

In a press conference Wednesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said that the province needs more help from the federal government.

On Tuesday, health minister Sylvia Jones said that the province was looking to acquire more internationally trained nurses to help with the staff shortages and the wait times in the emergency departments.

Andrew Dowie, MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh, acknowledges the struggles that the province, and Windsor-Essex have been facing.

He says what the government is trying to do locally to help with the health care crisis.

"Residents are very much concerned about the state of the health care system and the lack of available staff to provide services in the hospitals. So, this government is working very hard to accelerate recruitment to work with the College of Registered Nurses of Ontario to be able to accelerate the development of staff."

Dowie adds that with it being the summer months, more staff request time off, but it's important to accept the vacation time.

"It's a tough time right now, vacations are important as well, you're going to burn people out if you don't allow them some downtime, so that's part of the mix of what's happening at the moment. But we still have a ways to go."

He says students will be brought in to help where they are needed in the hospitals.

"And so this government is doing everything it can to accelerate the staff development. Bring in students as well to help with the load and provide the best possible care for our patients in our health care system."

A number of hospital emergency room and intensive care units experienced closures across the province over the long weekend, which forced 25 hospitals to make changes to their operations.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi