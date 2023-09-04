Ontario Housing Minister resigns

Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark has resigned from his cabinet role.

He announced the decision in a letter to Premier Doug Ford shared on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The move comes days after a scathing report from the province's integrity commissioner, who found Clark violated ethics rules for the way the government removed land earmarked for development from the protected Greenbelt.

Last week, Clark apologized for his role in the scandal.

Last year, the province took 7,400 acres of land out of the Greenbelt to build 50,000 homes and replaced it with about 9,400 acres elsewhere.

Integrity Commissioner J. David Wake found the Greenbelt land removal process was marked by "unnecessary hastiness and deception."

He found Clark's chief of staff was the driving force behind the land swap that benefited certain land developers and that Clark failed to oversee his staff.

Both Clark and Premier Doug Ford have denied wrongdoing, but admit that the process to select the lands, which favoured certain developers, was flawed.