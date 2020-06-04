Ontario Jr. B Lacrosse League Cancels Season due to COVID-19

The Ontario Jr. B Lacrosse League, which features the Windsor Clippers, has canceled the 2020 season due to COVID-19.

According to a statement from league Commissioner Dave Vernon on Thursday, "The health and safety of our members and their families are paramount and we appreciate that our members have been doing their personal best to help prevent this virus from spreading."

Vernon says schedules were prepared for various start dates up to July 1, but with the province continuing to push back start up dates further into the summer it became impossible to put together a working schedule.

He goes on to say, "We look forward to returning to play this amazing game in 2021 remembering that Lacrosse symbolizes a spiritual ritual to honour, heal, and celebrate individuals and communities."



Vernon says the time will now be used to ensure the 2021 season is the best it can be with the upcoming Founders Tournament being hosted in mid-August by the Brampton Excelsiors.

The tournament honours 150 years of Lacrosse in Brampton, Ont.