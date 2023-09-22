Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton leaving government for private sector

TORONTO - Ontario Premier Doug Ford says Labour Minister Monte McNaughton is leaving government.

Ford says McNaughton is going into the private sector.

McNaughton has been a legislator for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex since 2011.

He has been a key ally to Ford by drumming up support from private sector unions in the construction industry.

The news comes a day after Ford pledged to return protected Greenbelt lands his government had selected to be removed in order to build housing.

Two cabinet ministers resigned in the wake of a pair of scathing reports into the government's handling of those land swaps.