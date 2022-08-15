Ontario Land Tribunal in favour of new housing development in Kingsville

A new housing development in Kingsville could begin in the downtown area in the near future.

Following a back and forth dispute between Brotto Development Corporation and the Town of Kingsville, the Ontario Land Tribunal has decided in favour of the construction of a three-story, 22-unit apartment building on Main Street.

The proposal was first brought forward three years ago by the developer but the town cited the preservation of the Heritage Home as a reason to not move forward with the project.

According to a release, the construction itself will be behind the Heritage Home on a new lot while the home itself will be preserved on its separate lot.

Brotto Development Corporation President Christian LeFave says the plans went through many revisions.

"The main thing we had heard during the process was, they wanted the house saved, which we did and they thought with the original proposal there were too many units and the building was too large so we reduced the height and dropped the number of units down," says LeFave. "Saving the house is what we heard was the largest concern along with keeping the streetscape along Main Street."

He says they had no choice but to go to the Ontario Land Tribunal.

"We had co-operated as a compromise to keep the house and proceed with the development but they still weren't satisfied with that," he says. "Pretty much everybody acknowledged the fact that our appeal would be successful and they still spent money and resources fighting this."

LeFave says there isn't a timeline for when the project will be completed.

"Right now, we just finished three long years in the planning stage so now we're going to take a step back and determine what we're going to do here and when. We have other projects now, that are going to be ahead of this just given the timing."

He says many have expressed their interest in the Heritage Home.

Plans for the Heritage Home are currently unconfirmed but it will remain on its lot as a single-family home.

The unit will be built on 183 Main Street East in Kingsville.