Ontario Launches Blitz on Big Box Stores and Workplaces

As further restrictions on stores and businesses in Ontario take effect this week, there remains a lot of grumbling about the big box stores.

Complaints include long line ups outside the stores and no physical distancing inside.

Many wonder why they get to stay open, selling items that aren't essential.

The province has heard the complaints.

Labour Minister Monte McNaughton has announced a blitz on big box stores and other workplaces, including farms, starting this weekend.

It begins in the Toronto and Hamilton regions and will spread out across the province, including Windsor-Essex, later next week.

He says they are focusing on all of the workplaces remaining open during the 28 day lockdown that began after Christmas to keep COVID 19 from getting into them.

McNaughton says they'll be inspecting all workplaces deemed essential during the 28 day lockdown because they need to stop COVID 19 from entering workplaces that remain open.

"The 'stay safe all day' campaign that was actually launched earlier this week is happening across the province. The big box blitz starts this weekend, it was announced today and by next week they'll be into big box stores in other regions of the province," he says.

In Windsor-Essex they'll be checking out workplaces that have COVID 19 outbreaks.

"We'll also be going in proactively to factories and warehouses and distribution centres. We're going to be visiting farms and food processing plants. Again it's all hands on deck to do whatever to make sure COVID 19 does not enter that workplace," says McNaughton.

There will be health and safety inspectors added to bylaw and police officers to check on the stores and workplaces.

Big Box stores are restricted to 25 per cent normal capacity of shoppers. Grocery stores, selling mainly groceries, are restricted to 50 per cent capacity.