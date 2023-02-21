Ontario legislators set to return to Queen's Park with health reform on agenda

TORONTO - The Ontario legislature is set to resume sitting today after a two-month winter break that began in December.

The province is expected to introduce legislation containing heath reforms promised last month.

The legislation will include allowing private clinics to perform more surgical procedures and diagnostic tests among other changes designed to deal with massive backlogs.

The province says the next session will also see legislation on boosting skilled trades and mining critical minerals.

But Premier Doug Ford's relationship with developers will hang over the new legislative session.

Ford and his housing minister have denied any wrongdoing after the province opened up the protected Greenbelt last fall to build homes.