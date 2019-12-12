Ontario Liberal Leadership Candidate Wants More Collaboration



Ontario Liberal leadership candidate Steven Del Duca wants to develop a better working partnership with municipalities.

Speaking in Windsor outside of the Downtown Mission Thursday morning, Del Duca announced his Urban Renewal Plan which includes a $30-million fund to help with main street revitalization and business retention, as well as helping police officers deal with people with mental health issues.

The plan is focused on municipalities with less than 400,000 people.

Del Duca was joined by Windsor City Councillor Rino Bortolin who ran provincially in Windsor-West.

The Ontario Liberal Party Leadership committee is holding a leadership debate in Windsor tThursday) at the Hellenic Centre at 6:30pm.

Del Duca says his leadership style is more about collaboration.

"It is very clear over the first year and a half that Doug Ford has been premier of the province that there is no respect for municipalities, in terms of the funding cuts, the downloading that has already started," he says.



