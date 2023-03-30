Ontario Liberal Mitzie Hunter enters Toronto mayor race, will resign provincial seat

TORONTO - An Ontario Liberal member of provincial parliament says she is joining the race to be Toronto's next mayor, adding another high-profile name to an already-crowded field of contenders.

Mitzie Hunter says she will officially register as a candidate when nominations open on Monday and will resign her seat at Queen's Park.

Hunter, a former education minister in Kathleen Wynne's Liberal government, has been the MPP for Scarborough-Guildwood since 2013.

If elected, she is vowing not to use the controversial strong mayor powers brought in under provincial legislation last year.

The former chief administrative officer of Toronto Community Housing says her campaign will focus on transit safety, housing and affordability.

The list of stated contenders for the June 26 byelection include Coun. Josh Matlow, Coun. Brad Bradford, former councillor Ana BailÃ£o and former Toronto police chief Mark Saunders.