Ontario Liberals ask LCBO to ban sale of Russian vodka

Ontario's Liberal Party is calling on the LCBO to ban the sale of Russian vodka as a form of retribution for the Ukrainian invasion.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca wrote a letter to LCBO President George Soleas asking him to pull several brands of Russian vodka from store shelves to show support for Ukraine.

"Any and all means of cutting off Russia’s economy should be considered. Both provincially and federally," Del Duca said.

The LCBO is one of the world's largest buyers of booze, importing alcohol from 80 countries and carries at least six brands of Russian vodka.

Del Duca argues that banning the sale of those products would prevent any further funds from going to Russia during the invasion.

The Liberals haven't indicated whether the LCBO has responded to the request.

Photo courtesy: Ontario Liberal Party, February 25, 2022