Ontario lifting capacity limits on theatres, spectator sports venues Saturday

Ontario is allowing cinemas, theatres, spectator sports venues and several other spaces where proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required to open at full capacity.

The government says it's making the changes based on high vaccination levels, stable public health indicators and the vaccine certificate requirements that took effect last month.

Concert venues, meeting and event spaces, horse racing and car racing tracks are also among the venues permitted to open to 100 per cent capacity as of 12:01 a.m. on Saturday.

The province says there has been a "limited number of outbreaks" in those settings and other public health measures will remain in place.

Outdoor settings where normal maximum capacity is 20,000 people or more can now open fully but they must ask people to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Capacity limits will remain in place for all other settings.