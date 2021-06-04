Ontario Moving up 2nd Doses for 70+, People Who Got 1st Dose Before April 18

More Ontarians will be able to book earlier second COVID-19 vaccine doses starting today.

As of Friday, those aged 70 and older and people who received an mRNA vaccine on or before April 18 can book second doses at pharmacies or primary care settings.

The province says those eligible can also book shots starting Monday through the provincial booking system.

The province says it's making the change as it expects a bump in vaccine supply in the coming months, and the schedule could accelerate further.

People had initially been booked to receive their vaccine shots four months apart but the province has recently been moving up the schedule.

Those aged 80 and older were able to start booking accelerated second shots earlier this week.

