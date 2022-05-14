Ontario N-D-P and Liberals both promising to explore four-day work week

The Ontario N-D-P and Liberals are both promising to explore a four-day work week if they win the election.

The Liberals say they would launch a four-day work week -- quote --``demonstration,'' because the pandemic has shown there is a need to examine work-life balance.

The N-D-P say they would reintroduce one of their private member's bills from 2021 that would establish a commission to develop recommendations on implementing a pilot project.

The Progressive Conservatives say decisions on work weeks should be made by the private sector.