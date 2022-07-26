Ontario NDP calls for permanent paid sick days program to fight monkeypox

TORONTO - Ontario's New Democrats are calling on the provincial government to establish a permanent 10-day paid sick leave program, saying it would help limit the spread of monkeypox and other infectious diseases.

NDP legislator Kristyn Wong-Tam says the isolation recommendation for those who are sick with monkeypox can be 21 days or potentially longer.

She says the government should introduce a permanent program to allow workers to take 10 paid sick days for infectious diseases and 14 additional sick days during public health emergencies.

Ontario currently has a pandemic program offering workers three days of paid sick leave for COVID-19-related absences like testing, vaccination, isolation or caring for relatives who are ill with the virus.

Public Health Ontario is reporting 288 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the province as of July 21, most of which are located in Toronto.

Public health officials say most cases are among men who report intimate contact with men but say anyone can get monkeypox.