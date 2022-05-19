Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath tests positive for COVID-19

Provincial NDP leader Andrea Horwath says she tested positive for COVID-19 this morning.

In a statement, Horwath says they've been doing their best to keep everyone safe during the campaign and she'll keep doing that by staying in isolation until the virus passes.

Horwath was scheduled to visit communities across Northern Ontario over the next few days, including Sault Ste. Marie, Thunder Bay, Kenora, Sandy Lake First Nation and North Bay.