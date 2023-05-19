Ontario NDP leader calling for a review on code blacks in Windsor-Essex

The leader of Ontario's New Democratic Party says code blacks in Windsor-Essex are 'unacceptable.'

"It is unacceptable to have these code blacks and the province has a responsibility," says Marit Stiles. "The province can actually take action to resolve those gaps in the health care system. It is within the power of the legislature and of the premier and his government."

Stiles made a stop in Windsor-Essex on Friday and spoke on AM800's The Morning Drive.

She says a review needs to happen on ambulance delays in the region and says the province has a responsibility.

"We need urgent action, we need investment right now," she says. "We know that a lot of these does come down to gaps on the human resource side but what we need is, we need to make sure that the government is taking it seriously and treating it as the emergency obviously that it is."