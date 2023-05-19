Ontario NDP leader calling for a review on code blacks in Windsor-Essex
The leader of Ontario's New Democratic Party says code blacks in Windsor-Essex are 'unacceptable.'
"It is unacceptable to have these code blacks and the province has a responsibility," says Marit Stiles. "The province can actually take action to resolve those gaps in the health care system. It is within the power of the legislature and of the premier and his government."
Stiles made a stop in Windsor-Essex on Friday and spoke on AM800's The Morning Drive.
She says a review needs to happen on ambulance delays in the region and says the province has a responsibility.
"We need urgent action, we need investment right now," she says. "We know that a lot of these does come down to gaps on the human resource side but what we need is, we need to make sure that the government is taking it seriously and treating it as the emergency obviously that it is."
Stiles says Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky continues to bring up the issues in the Ontario legislature.
She's calling on the local conservative MPPs to be on the backs of their government.
"We need to make sure that local families are no longer at risk and we need the government to stand up," says Stiles.
Earlier this month, the region experienced another code black.
At that time, CUPE Local 2974 which represents Essex-Windsor EMS staff shared a photo on social media where more than 12 ambulances were stationed at the Emergency Department entrance at Windsor Regional Hospital's Ouellette campus.
Local 2974 President James Jovanovic said the risk of code blacks continuously occurring in Windsor-Essex are potentially catastrophic.
On Monday, Essex council voted in favour of sending a letter to the province as well as local government officials, asking them to recognize issues facing local emergency responses and for them to urgently work to address the gaps in health care.
The emergency motion was put forward by mayor Sherry Bondy.
A code black is used when there are no ambulances available to respond to emergency calls because paramedics are waiting at a hospital to offload the patient.