Ontario NDPs Want Provincial Finance Minster Fired

The Ontario New Democratic Party continues to call on Premier Doug Ford to fire finance minister Rod Phillips.

The party has launched an online form, asking Ontario residents to support the firing.

Phillips has admitted to going on vacation to St. Barts on December 13 following the end of the legislative session.

In a statement, he said "I deeply regret travelling over the holidays."

Essex NDP MPP Taras Natyshak supports the call to fire Phillips.

He says what Phillips did is unacceptable.

"We need leadership and this is absolutely the opposite of that," says Natyshak. "This is someone who thinks the the rules don't apply to them and obviously the public are outraged."

He says the premier needs to take action immediately.

"The premier needs to do the right thing demote and remove Rod Phillips as the Minister of Finance and acknowledge that, that type of behaviour just isn't acceptable for any elected official," he says.

In a statement, the premier said he is extremely disappointed and called the decision to travel completely unacceptable and that it will not be tolerated again.

He did say he knew the minister was out of the country shortly after he arrived.