Ontario New Community Spread COVID-19 May Have Peaked: Ministry of Health

The wave of new community spread cases of COVID-19 in Ontario appears to have peaked, according to provincial health officials.

The release of new modelling data on Monday afternoon shows that the province is facing two different disease processes — community spread of COVID-19 and spread in long-term care and other congregate settings, which officials say seems to be growing.

Total cumulative cases for span of the outbreak is now expected to be less than 20,000, substantially lower than worst case (300,000) or even expected case (80,000) projected by previous models.

Health officials have presented three scenarios, South Korea, which it considers the best case, Ontario as it was in March as a medium case and Italy as the worst case.

Based on recent data, officials say if current measures restricting spread of the disease remain in place, Ontario appears to be tracking toward the South Korea — best case — scenario.

The rate of growth in COVID-19 hospitalizations has slowed, while the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units has remained relatively constant over the past week.

It is being recommended that the public should continue to stay home and maintain physical distancing to ensure Ontario continues to stop the spread of COVID-19 and flatten the curve.

Officials say these actions are making a difference and people need to stay the course and stay strong in order to save lives.