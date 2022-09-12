Ontario opens bivalent vaccine bookings for most vulnerable

Ontario is starting its rollout of Omicron-targeted COVID-19 vaccines.

Shots will go first to those considered most vulnerable, including people aged 70 and older, long-term care residents, health-care workers, pregnant people aged 18 and older and Indigenous people.

Those considered highest-priority are eligible to book appointments starting today.

All adults in the province will be eligible to receive bivalent booster on September 26th, depending on supply, but everyone can access the system to book ahead as of today.