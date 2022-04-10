Ontario Party announces provincial election candidate for Essex riding

A new challenger has entered the ring for the 2022 provincial election in Essex.

The Ontario Party has announced Frank Causarano as their candidate of choice for the upcoming June 2nd election. Causarano will be running for the riding of Essex.

Owner of a local business, and member of several local business boards, Causarano is new to the world of politics. A news release from the party says he's against public health restrictions, and wants lower costs of living and a stronger health care system.

The Ontario Party is a minor social conservative, fiscal conservative and right-wing populist political party. They were founded in 2018 by former members of the Ontario Alliance.