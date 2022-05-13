Ontario party leaders campaigning in southern Ontario again today

Ontario's main party leaders are campaigning in the southern part of the province again today.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is in Windsor, where he's expected to make an announcement this morning.

New Democrat Leader Andrea Horwath is in Chatham-Kent and Stratford to announce a plan aiming to help seniors stay in their homes longer.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is in the Greater Toronto Area for the second straight day and is set to make an announcement on the cost of living.

Green party Leader Mike Schreiner has multiple events in Guelph, including an announcement on ending legislated poverty.

Voters in Ontario head to the polls on June 2.