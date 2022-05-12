Ontario party leaders stopping across southern Ontario today

Ontario's main party leaders are making stops across southern Ontario today as they campaign for votes.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is set to make an announcement in Kitchener, then head west to London and Windsor-Essex.

New Democrat Leader Andrea Horwath has stops scheduled in the province's southwest, where she's expected to detail her party's mental health coverage plan.

She'll be in Essex this afternoon.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is scheduled to spend the morning around the Greater Toronto Area, and then hit the Niagara region.

The Green Party of Ontario is set to release its costed platform in Toronto today.