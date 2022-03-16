Ontario Party nominates business owner as Essex riding candidate

The Ontario Party Essex Riding Association has announced its candidate for the upcoming provincial election.

Longtime Kingsville-Leamington resident Frank Causarano has been acclaimed as the official candidate.

A release from the riding association says "Causarano is a 39-year-old entrepreneur, business owner and is a dedicated husband and father of a beautiful 5-year-old daughter. Active in the community through his family's business (Anna's Garden, Home and Wellness) of over 40 years that he leads with his wife Marlene."

Incumbent Essex New Democrat MP Taras Natyshak announced in December 2021 that he would not seek re-election after serving the riding since 2011.

Ron LeClair, a trustee with the Greater Essex County District School Board, is the NDP candidate for the upcoming vote.

The 2022 Ontario general election will be held June 2.