Ontario passes back-to-work bill on eve of education workers' strike

Ontario has passed legislation imposing a four-year contract on education support workers and making a planned strike by tens of thousands of education workers on Friday illegal.

Bill 28, or the Keeping Students in Class Act, uses the notwithstanding clause to legislate a contract onto workers while making it illegal to take any job action. The bill was tabled Monday, and passed Thursday afternoon.

"Once a bill has been granted royal assent, it becomes law and comes into force on that day, unless the act provides otherwise," Education Minister Stephen Lecce's representative tells CP24.com. "It may provide that it comes into force on a day provided for in the act or on a day to be fixed by an order of the Governor in Council.”

“This afternoon we were informed that mediation has concluded,” the union’s bargaining committee said. “It is clear that this government never intended to negotiate. The time and effort they have spent on Bill 28, which strips away education workers' Charter Rights, should have been spent on a deal that would have respected workers and ensured the services that students desperately need are secured.”

Minutes after the bargaining committee released its statement, Lecce said at a news conference the province made a “good faith effort”, but the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) wouldn’t budge and take their threat of a strike off the table.