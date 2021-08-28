Ontario plans to announce vaccine certificate system next week

The Canadian Press has learned that Ontario plans to announce a COVID-19 vaccine certificate system early next week.

Three senior government sources with knowledge of the situation say a plan for a system is in the works, with details being worked out.

The sources say the planned certificate system, which would limit access to non-essential services based on vaccination status, will go to cabinet for discussion before an announcement is made.

The introduction of a vaccine certificate system would mark a significant reversal for Premier Doug Ford, who previously rejected the idea.

The government has been facing growing calls for a vaccine certificate system from businesses, municipalities, health-care workers and public health officials.

Similar systems have already been announced in British Columbia and Quebec.