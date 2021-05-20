Ontario plans to reopen week of June 14 under new three-stage plan

TORONTO - Ontario has unveiled a three-step reopening plan that will lift public health restrictions based on vaccination rates and other indicators starting in mid-June.

The province also says it will reopen outdoor recreational facilities on Saturday with some restrictions.

Premier Doug Ford says the province can start to loosen restrictions because COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations continue to decline while vaccination rates increase.

Step one of the province's reopening plan is expected to begin the week of June 14 and will see some non-essential retail reopen with 15 per cent capacity limits, allow outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people, and outdoor restaurant dining with four people at a table.

The second stages will allow outdoor gatherings of up to 25 people and the resumption of personal care services were masks can be worn, as well as indoor religious services with capacity limits of 15 per cent.

The third stage will further expand access to indoor settings with restrictions, including where there are larger numbers of people and where masks cannot be worn.

The government says the province will remain in each stage for at least 21 days, only moving to the next stage if specific vaccine targets are met and health-system indicators remain positive.

