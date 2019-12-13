Ontario Poet Laureate Role Created in Honour of Gord Downie

The Ontario government has created a new poet laureate position for the province and named it after late Tragically Hip singer Gord Downie.

The bill, "the Poet Laureate of Ontario Act In Memory of Gord Downie", was introduced by Windsor-Tecumseh New Democrat MPP Percy Hatfield.

Passed Thursday, the measure establishes a provincial poet laureate who will promote art and literacy in Ontario. The poet laureate would be required to write poetry, occasionally for use in the legislature. The recipient would also visit schools to read poetry and arrange workshops, and advise the legislative library on its collection and acquisitions.

Hatfield says Ontario will join the federal government and a number of other provinces in having its own poet laureate.

Downie, the late frontman of the rock band from Kingston, died in October 2017 at the age of 53 after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

Members of Downie's family attended debate at the provincial legislature to watch the bill pass into law.



