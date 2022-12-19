Ontario police watchdog says Toronto-area condo shooter was 73-year-old man

VAUGHAN, Ont. - Ontario's police watchdog says the gunman who investigators say killed five people in a Toronto-area condo was a 73-year-old man.

The Special Investigations Unit says a York Regional Police officer shot the gunman, who died at the scene in Vaughan, Ont., Sunday night.

The SIU and police have not released other details about the man or the victims.

Police have said officers responded to reports of an active shooter at the condo around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Five people were found dead in the building and a sixth person was taken to hospital.

Residents who were evacuated from the condo were able to return to the building early this morning.