Ontario political leaders crisscross province as they enter election home stretch

The leaders of Ontario's main political parties are fanning out across the province today as they enter the final stretch of the election campaign.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford has only one event scheduled, an unspecified morning announcement in Ottawa, and then he'll be making a stop in Windsor-Tecumseh at 2:45 p.m.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath plans to end her day in the nation's capital, but will first make an announcement in Toronto with a stop in Peterborough along the way.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca will also begin his day in Toronto before heading in the opposite direction, with campaign stops scheduled in Kitchener and Cambridge.

And Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner's "home stretch'' tour will see him focus on Toronto and Central Ontario, with appearances planned in the Caledon area, Barrie and the Simcoe region.

Ontario voters are set to go to the polls on Thursday.