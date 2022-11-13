Ontario premier announces plan to extend provincial gas tax cut for one year

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says a cut to the provincial gas tax in place since the summer will be extended for another year.

The tax cut, which took effect on July 1 and was set to expire on Dec. 31, slashed prices at the pumps by 5.7 cents a litre.

At a Sunday morning news conference in Toronto, Ford announced plans to table legislation that would extend the cut to the end of 2023.

The announcement comes a day before the province is set to release its fall economic statement.

Ontario is in good shape financially.

A report two weeks ago from the province's Financial Accountability Office projects budget surpluses for the foreseeable future.