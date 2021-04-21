Ontario Premier Doug Ford Forced to Isolate Due to COVID-19

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is isolating in Toronto after a member of his staff who was in close contact with him tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement from Ford's office late yesterday says the premier has tested negative.

The statement says members of the premier's office staff who were close contacts of the individual who tested positive will also isolate.

It says Ford will continue leading his government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic while in isolation, including briefings with officials and communicating with the public.