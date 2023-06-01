Ontario Premier to announce Highway 3 and Highway 401 expansions

The Premier of Ontario will be in the region today for an announcement regarding roadways.

Doug Ford will be in Kingsville later today to announce expansions and widening of Highway 3, as well as plans to connect Highway 401 to Lauzon Parkway in Windsor.

The Ontario government says in a statement they are aiming to improve road safety and keep people and goods moving in southwestern Ontario.

A contract has been awarded to GIP Paving Inc. to design, build and finance the widening of Highway 3 between Essex and Leamington, while the highway expansion is a priority to help Windsor build a new interchange connecting the 401 to Lauzon Parkway.

The Highway 3 expansion project includes widening Highway 3 from two to four lanes for 15.6 kilometres between Essex and Leamington, widening five existing intersections and adding traffic signals to three intersections that currently operate without signals, permanently closing four side road intersections to improve road safety along the corridor, and resurfacing existing lanes.

The government is also supporting the City of Windsor by starting a procurement for an Environmental Assessment and design of a new interchange connecting Highway 401 to Lauzon Parkway.

Early project work and detail design for the 401 work is currently underway with construction expected to begin in 2024.

Construction is also underway to widen Highway 3 from Maidstone Avenue to Arner Townline in Essex and is expected to be completed this fall.