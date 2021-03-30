Ontario Premier Urging the Public not to Gather for Easter

TORONTO - Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is considering additional restrictions to combat a surge in COVID-19 and is urging people not to gather over the Easter weekend.

Ford says he is "extremely concerned" about rising infections and stressed that residents must follow public health rules.

He would not specify what measures are being considered but says he will consult the province's top doctor before making a decision.

The province has seen rising COVID-19 rates for weeks, fueled by the spread of more transmissible variants of the virus.

Ontario reported 2,336 new cases of COVID-19 on today and 14 more deaths from the virus.

It also reported that 1,090 people were hospitalized with the virus, 387 were in intensive care, and 249 were placed on a ventilator.

