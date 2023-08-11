Ontario Premier welcoming community to Ford Fest

Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be in Windsor-Essex Friday to celebrate Ford Fest.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. at the Ciociaro Club and includes free food, amusement rides, and family entertainment.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Ford says he can't wait for the event.

"I'll be meeting the people," says Ford. "Everything is free. The carnival rides are going to be free, and the food, hot dogs, hamburgers, veggie burgers, you name it, ice cream."

He says Ford Fest started about 25 years ago.

"It just grew really large here in Toronto and the GTA, every time we have one, we have over 10,000 people show up," says Ford. "It's going to be the first time we're coming to Windsor. So I can't wait, can't wait to meet the people. Make sure you come out and have a great time.

The event runs until 9 p.m.

Local and provincial PC MPPs are expected to attend along with Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens.

Dilkens says Ford is a great friend to the community and hopes there is a good turnout to the event.