Ontario Prevents Closed Child Care Centres from Charging Parents

The province as issued an emergency order barring closed child care operators from charging parents fees.

According to Friday afternoon's release from province, the move is in response to reports daycares were charging parents for services they're not receiving during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the order parents also can't lose their child care space while they're not paying fees during the closure. A select group of child care centres continue to operate to care for the children of health care and frontline workers.

The one-time COVID-19 payment of $200 to $250 per child was announced earlier this month to help offset the costs of keeping children entertained and engaged at home during the pandemic. More than one million applications for the grant have been received, according to the release.

Child care centres across the province have been closed since March 17.