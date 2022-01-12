Ontario principals want plan for staff absences during Omicron wave

Ontario principals want a plan to address virus-related staff absences ahead of the planned return to in-person classes next week.

A statement today from groups representing principals and vice-principals in Ontario schools says they want learning to resume in-person on Monday.

But they say they want clear direction from the government about what to do when classes or schools need to close because too many staff are off work due to COVID-19 infections or exposures.

Premier Doug Ford said, when announcing the move to virtual learning on Jan. 3, that staff absences that would likely be driven by the highly infectious Omicron variant were a factor in the decision.

Virus-related absences are also affecting workforces in other essential sectors like hospitals and long-term care.

In their letter, the principals' groups also highlight the need to prioritize vaccinations for students - especially children aged five to 11 who became eligible late last year.