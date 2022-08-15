Ontario proposes two-per-cent raise for lower-paid education workers

Ontario is proposing to give education workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees who make less than $40,000 a two-per-cent raise per year.

For workers who earn over that amount, the government proposes giving them raises of 1.25 per cent each year of a four-year deal.

CUPE, which represents 55,000 workers including early childhood educators, school administration workers, bus drivers and custodians, has published the government's first offer to them in contract negotiations.

Deals for the five major education unions expire Aug. 31 and the terms of the first deal struck in a round of bargaining often set the standard for the rest.

CUPE has asked the province for annual wage increases of 11.7 per cent, or $3.25 per hour, arguing workers' wages have been restricted over the last decade and inflation is expected to rise further.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says in a statement that the government's proposal is reasonable, fair and provides stability.