Ontario provides $3.4M to expand day care at École catholique Sainte-Marguerite-d'Youville

The Ontario Ministry of Education has provided the French-language Catholic school board, Conseil scolaire catholique Providence (Csc Providence), an investment of $3.4 million.

The funding will be used for the expansion of day care services at École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Marguerite-d’Youville in Tecumseh.

Currently, École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Marguerite-d’Youville offers day care services for children aged 18 months to 4 years, as well as for school-age children.

This funding will enable the addition of services for toddlers aged 0-18 months, and will create 49 additional early learning and childcare spaces in the Tecumseh area.

École catholique Saint-Marguerite-d’Youville is currently the only school in the Tecumseh region offering a 100% French-speaking day care centre.

Conseil scolaire catholique Providence provides education to nearly 10,000 students in 24 elementary schools and 8 secondary schools.

In addition to having the highest graduation rate in Ontario (97.9%) among all French and English school boards, Csc Providence offers programs aimed at the success of all students, an education based on Catholic values, high-quality French and a bilingualism certificate.